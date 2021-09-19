Columbia Heights Public Schools welcomed students back for another school year Wednesday, Sept. 8, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, students and staff are wearing masks to protect themselves and others.
“We are thrilled to welcome students back to school,” Superintendent Zena Stenvik said in a statement. “It is important for children to learn in a safe and supportive environment. We are prioritizing in-person learning and in order for us to be successful this year, we are encouraging everyone to use COVID-safe practice which includes vaccinations for all who are age-eligible and the wearing of masks indoors for everyone ages 3 and older. This is going to be a great year where we will continue to adapt to changing conditions while providing strong academics, enrichment opportunities and social-emotional supports.”
