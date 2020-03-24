The city of Columbia Heights declared a local emergency March 23.
Mayor Donna Schmitt released a written statement about the COVID-19 pandemic, in which she said, “This is a scary time, but it is also a time for us to help our neighbors and families, a time for us to do our part to slow the spread of this disease by sticking to the social distancing recommendations, a time for us to show courage and kindness in the face of adversity.”
City Hall, the public library and public works facilities were closed to the public before the emergency was declared. The library is closed indefinitely, and City Hall and public works are closed until at least March 31.
Staff will continue with normal business operations and respond to residents via phone and email.
The city’s three municipal liquor stores will be closed until at least April 1.
Murzyn Hall and library programs are canceled until further notice.
Under the local emergency, city staff can enter vendor and service provider contracts for COVID-19-related activities without going through the normal bidding process.
“Even though social distancing requires us to stay apart, we will get through this together,” Schmitt wrote.
