The city of Columbia Heights will be hosting its fourth annual citywide garage sale Saturday, June 12.
The deadline to be added to the map is Tuesday, June 1. To register your address, visit tinyurl.com/22ue6etm. For more information, contact Will Rottler at 763-706-3614 or wrottler@columbiaheightsmn.gov.
Registration for the sale is limited to Columbia Heights residents. There is no fee to participate.
Citywide garage sale maps will become available June 8 for download online or at City Hall at 590 40th Ave. NE. The interactive map will be mobile-friendly and include item categories with details on what will be sold where.
In 2019 more than 60 households in Columbia Heights participated in the citywide garage sale.
The event is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Columbia Heights is asking people to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms. While taking part in the citywide garage sale, attendees are asked to practice COVID-19 safety precautions such as social distancing and wearing face masks.
