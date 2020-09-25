Four Columbia Heights City Council candidates and two mayoral candidates will participate in a League of Women Voters ABC candidate forum on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
A moderator will be provided by the League of Women Voters ABC with questions submitted by the community.
Due to social-distancing guidelines, an in-person audience will not be allowed, but residents can still get involved by submitting questions for the candidates via ColumbiaHeightsMN.gov. Questions for the forums are due by Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The candidate forums will be streamed live on Facebook and local government access channels (16 and 19) starting at 7 p.m. The hour-long City Council candidate forum will be first followed by a 15-minute break before the 30-minute mayoral candidate forum at 8:15 p.m. Both candidate forums will be made available on Facebook, YouTube and local government access channels (16 and 19) for viewing at a later date.
Four candidates are running for two open seats on the Columbia Heights City Council, while two candidates are running for mayor.
The City Council candidates include Connie Buesgens, Laura Dorle, Kay “Kt” Jacobs and Andy Newton. The mayoral candidates include Nick Novitsky and Amáda Márquez Simula.
Absentee voting is currently underway at Columbia Heights City Hall, 590 40th Ave. NE. For more information on Columbia Heights elections, visit ColumbiaHeightsMN.gov.
