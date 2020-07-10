The city of Columbia Heights, in partnership with the League of Women Voters ABC, will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum Tuesday, July 14, for the seven candidates running in the Columbia Heights City Council primary Aug. 11: Connie Buesgens (incumbent), Laura Dorle, Kay “K.T.” Jacobs, Andy Newton, Scott Skaja, Robert “Bobby” Williams (incumbent) and Julienne Wyckoff.
The top four candidates advance to the general election Nov. 3, where two seats will be filled.
All seats on the council are at-large.
The forum will be broadcast live from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Facebook and local government access channels.
A moderator will be provided by the League of Women Voters.
Due to social distancing guidelines, an in-person audience will not be allowed, but residents can still get involved by submitting questions for the candidates by emailing lwvabc@gmail.com with “Columbia Heights” in the subject line.
A second forum will be held in September for the top-four council primary vote-getters and the two mayoral candidates: Nick Novitsky and Amáda Márquez Simula.
For questions about the Meet the Candidates forum, contact Bruce Pomerantz, ABC League of Women Voters forum chair, at 763-444-1061.
Columbia Heights needs election judges for both the Aug. 11 primary and the Nov. 3 general elections. Election judges from a variety of party affiliations are needed.
For more information or to apply, contact the Columbia Heights city clerk at 763-706-3611.
