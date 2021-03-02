Submissions for the Columbia Heights centennial coloring contest are due by Saturday, March 6.
The contest, sponsored by Northeast Bank, is open to Columbia Heights residents and students at Columbia Heights day cares and schools only. Entries are limited to one per person.
Forward your completed picture to the city of Columbia Heights, Attn: Will Rottler, 590 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421. Entries must be delivered to City Hall or postmarked by Saturday, March 6.
A panel from the Columbia Heights Centennial Committee will judge the entries. One winner will be selected from each of the five age groups: 4 and under, 5-8, 9-12, 13-17 and 18 and up. Each winner will receive a $30 gift card to a Columbia Heights business or restaurant. All winners will be notified by email or phone prior to the formal announcement taking place on Monday, March 15.
In addition, the Columbia Heights school or day care with the most entries will be awarded a $500 check from Northeast Bank. If the number of entries is tied, the award will be split equally.
To download the coloring page, visit tinyurl.com/HeightsContest. To find out more about centennial events and celebrations, visit tinyurl.com/HeightsCentennial.
