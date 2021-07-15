Columbia Heights is commemorating the city’s centennial with a community birthday party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in Huset Park East.
Columbia Heights was officially designated as a city July 21, 1921.
Two dozen community groups and organizations will take part in the centennial celebration this weekend. The event was planned by the city in collaboration with the Centennial Community Group, made up of residents and local stakeholders, with assistance from 49 community sponsors.
The event will feature food trucks, including D’s Kitchen and Tacos Los Primos, and free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and cake. Live musical acts will include Earle Harrison from noon to 12:45 p.m., and LoverCraft 1-1:45 p.m. A variety of games and activities will occur including gunny sack racing, croquet, carnival-type activities, a dunk tank, bingo and more. Local officials and representatives will also give speeches about the centennial.
Huset Park East is located at 3965 Jefferson St. NE, Columbia Heights.
To find out more about the centennial birthday party, visit columbiaheightsmn.gov/events.
