The Columbia Heights Truck or Treat "Boo Drive-Thru" will take place Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m. The route takes participants through Huset Park on Jefferson St. NE, starting at 40th Ave and ending at Huset Parkway. Cars must enter on 5th and Mill St. While supplies last.
The city’s annual Truck or Treat event is doing things a little differently this year due to COVID precautions. The special “Boo Drive-Thru” event will take a drive-thru approach along a lit path. City trucks, police cars, fire trucks, snowplows and a number of other vehicles will be on display and showing off their lights as visitors drive along a guided route to view each of the stations. City officials will also be handing out candy! The CH Athletic Boosters will have a hot dog, chips and drink basket for sale for $3. The guided drive is expected to take about 10 minutes, not including possible wait-time. Feel free to dress up in costumes or dress up your cars!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.