Athletic honors
Softball: two varsity letters, conference award; soccer: four letters, two-time captain, team MVP, section award
Top sports achievements
MVP in girls soccer; best hitter (post-HR in sections game) in girls softball and Best Defender in girls soccer
Earliest sports memory
“My earliest memory was from playing soccer with the Columbia Heights Recreation Department as a kid, probably like 4-5 years old. My dad used to coach for the summer teams, and I played with my sister as well. Practice was always at McKenna Park, and at the end of every soccer practice he would yell ‘Up the hill!’ And you would just see 20-30 tiny children start sprinting up the giant hill as a race to the top. It was one of the most fun things, and a quirk from those practices that I have never forgotten.”
School/community activities
Stage manager for theater, volunteering at Manna Market, Key Club and Knowledge Bowl
Scholastic achievements
National Honors Society, AP Scholar Award
Post high school plans
“I plan on attending college somewhere in the New England area, but my major is still undecided.”
