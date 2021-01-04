The city of Columbia Heights recently launched a text, email and phone alert system called CodeRED.
Residents can up at no cost to receive emergency texts, emails or calls about severe weather events or other area emergencies, localized updates about construction projects and other notable, but non-emergency, activities.
To sign up for CodeRED, visit columbiaheightsmn.gov/alerts.
