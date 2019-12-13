Columbia Academy students participated in the Special Olympics Unified State Bowling tournament at the end of November. Unified pairs of students – with and without disabilities together on the same team – competed against other schools from across the state. Columbia Academy had close to 30 student participants competing in the tournament and brought additional students to cheer them on.
