Anoka graduate Richie Hammonds earned top honors near the end of the season for Rochester Community and Technical College wrestling.
In the final 2019-20 NJCAA North District Wrestling Award of the season, MCAC and Region XIII coaches named Hammonds as the North District Wrestler of the Year.
Hammonds won the North District Tournament in the 197 weight class and placed third overall at the NJCAA National Tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The sophomore racked up a 5-1 individual record at the NJCAA National Championships and he also gained six bonus points for the Yellowjackets, who finished tied as a team for third place overall and were the top non-scholarship program in 2019-20. Hammonds earned All-America status for his tournament run.
