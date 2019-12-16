Blaine graduate Taylor Morgan (12) and the University of Minnesota volleyball team clinched a trip to the NCAA Final Four with a sweep over Lousiville in the national quarterfinals Dec. 14. The night before, the Gophers rallied for a five-set victory over Florida. Morgan had five kills and six blocks in the win over Louisville, as well as 10 kills and seven blocks against Florida. The overall seventh-seeded Gophers will face third-seeded Stanford, while No. 1 Baylor plays No. 4 Wisconsin in Pittsburgh in the national semifinals Dec. 19. The championship match is Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.