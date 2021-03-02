Totino-Grace grad Ryan Miller, a senior at St. John’s, was named the MIAC Men’s Track and Field Athlete of the Week, winning the 60-meter dash in 7.11 seconds at the Bethel Triangular Feb. 20 and in a home tri in 6.94 Feb. 13.
