Andover graduate and Gustavus senior Taylor Rooney was named the MIAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Rooney won the 110-hurdles at the Drake Relays with a time of 13.98, becoming the first Drake Relays champion in Gustavus history. Rooney’s time ranks No. 1 in Division III this season. Photo courtesy of Gustavus Athletics
College Track and Field: Andover's Rooney makes Gustavus history
