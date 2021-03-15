Andover graduate Thomas Breuckman, a junior at South Dakota St., won the 3,000-meter run in 8:18.07 at the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships. Breuckman then earned third in the Summit League Cross Country Championships March 5, postponed from the fall due to Covid, as SDSU won its fifth consecutive team title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.