Anoka graduate Kate Obright, a junior for Minnesota Morris women’s tennis, earned UMAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors for the second time in as many months. Obright led the Cougars to a 9-0 UMAC win over Martin Luther, winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and adding an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Morris
College Tennis: Anoka's Obright named UMAC Player of the Week
