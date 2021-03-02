Anoka grad Kate Obright, a junior at Minnesota Morris, was named the UMAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. Obright led the Cougars to a 9-0 win over Buena Vista, winning 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and was part of an 8-5 comeback win at No. 1 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.