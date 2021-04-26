Blaine graduate Mary Pardo, a junior for the top-ranked Augustana softball team, was named the NSIC Player of the Week. Pardo hit .471 as the Vikings improved to 6-0. She had eight hits, including five home runs — leading off three games with homers. She also scored 11 runs, drove in seven and stole six bases.
College Softball: Blaine's Pardo named NSIC Player of the Week
