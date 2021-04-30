Anoka-Ramsey softball’s Emma Bright was named the MCAC Southern Division Player of the Week for the second time this month after an incredible week at the plate. Bright went 13-for-17 with four doubles and three triples, scored seven runs and stole five bases. She is second in the nation in batting average at .661. Photo by ARCC Athletics
College Softball: Anoka-Ramsey's Bright named MCAC Player of Week again
