SP Emma Bright (ARCC).JPG
Photo courtesy of Anoka-Ramsey Athletics

Anoka-Ramsey softball’s Emma Bright was named the MCAC Southern Division Player of the Week for the second time this month after an incredible week at the plate. Bright went 13-for-17 with four doubles and three triples, scored seven runs and stole five bases. She is second in the nation in batting average at .661. Photo by ARCC Athletics

