Blaine native and Totino-Grace graduate Herbert Endeley played a big role in Indiana University men’s soccer’s run to the NCAA finals. Endeley scored the lone goal in the 79th minute in the Hoosiers’ 1-0 semifinal win over Pittsburgh May 14. Indiana finished as the national runner-up to Marshall, which won the finals 1-0 in overtime May 17.
