It was the first goal of the Big 10 Tournament and one of the biggest for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team, as Blaine graduate Bryce Brodzinski tied the Gophers’ quarterfinal game at 1-1 with less than five minutes to play in regulation against Michigan St. March 14. Minnesota went on to win the game in overtime, then picked up wins the following two nights to win the conference title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.