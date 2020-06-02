Blaine graduate Emily Brown, a junior on the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team this winter, was one of 23 Gopher student-athletes to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors.
A 2019-20 All-WCHA Second Team selection, Brown helped the Gopher women’s hockey team to a 27-6-3 overall record and an NCAA Tournament berth before the season ended on March 12, 2020, when the NCAA announced it was ceasing competitions and championships because of COVID-19 public health concerns.
Brown wrapped up her junior season with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) as one of 15 Gophers to play in all 36 games. She ranked second among WCHA defense and tied for fourth on the team with a plus-32 plus/minus rating while serving as an assistant captain.
Along with her CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, Brown, a mechanical engineering major, is a two-time AHCA All-American Scholar, WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic honoree.
