Andover graduate Wyatt Kaiser was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Rookie Team for the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team. Kaiser had nine assists in 24 games, was a plus-2 and blocked 30 shots.
Staff Writer
