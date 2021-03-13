Andover graduate Jamie Nelson was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Year for Minnesota State Mankato women’s hockey, the first player ever in program history to earn the award. Nelson led WCHA rookies in goals with eight in 18 games, finishing tied for eighth in the league in points.
