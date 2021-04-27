Abby Paulson

Salt Lake City, UT - Saturday January 23, 2021: Pac12 Gymnastics. University of Arizona at University of Utah at Jon M Huntsman Center. ©2021 Bryan Byerly/Utah Athletics

 Bryan Byerly

Anoka graduate Abby Paulson capped a standout season by helping lead the University of Utah gymnastics team to a third place finish at the NCAA Championships. Paulson posted scores of 9.9375 on beam, 9.875 on floor and 9.8625 on bars during the national finals. Photo courtesy of University of Utah

