Anoka graduate Abby Paulson capped a standout season by helping lead the University of Utah gymnastics team to a third place finish at the NCAA Championships. Paulson posted scores of 9.9375 on beam, 9.875 on floor and 9.8625 on bars during the national finals. Photo courtesy of University of Utah
College Gymnastics: Anoka's Paulson helps Utah to 3rd in NCAA finals
