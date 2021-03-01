SP RayQuawndis Mitchell 2 (Steve Woltmann, UIC Athletics).jpg

UIC Men’s Basketball vs. CMU

 Steve Woltmann/UIC Athletics

Blaine grad RayQuawndis Mitchell, a junior on the University of Illinois at Chicago men’s basketball team, hit four threes in a 15-point effort during a late regular season matchup against IUPUI. The Flames concluded their season in Horizon League playoff action Feb. 25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.