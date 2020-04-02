With bars and restaurants closed and many people staying at home in compliance with Gov. Tim Walz’s order, you may feel like getting creative at your own home bar.
ABC Newspapers asked local bartenders to share recipes for mouthwatering drinks people can make while stuck at home.
Here are a couple ideas:
Dole Whip Mimosa
By Kendall’s Tavern and Chophouse
Ingredients:
3 oz Prosecco
1.25 oz Malibu rum
1.25 oz pineapple juice
0.50 oz piña colada mix
Directions:
1. Fill cocktail shaker with ice.
2. Add Malibu rum, pineapple juice and piña colada mix.
3. Shake for 20 seconds and strain into champagne flute.
4. Fill remainder of flute with Prosecco.
5. Garnish with whipped cream and a cherry.
Not So Old Fashioned
By Lenerds Bar & Grill
Ingredients:
2 oz Bulleit bourbon
1/2 oz demerara syrup
3 squirts cherry bark vanilla bitters
Directions:
1. Stir syrup and bitters in a rocks glass.
2. Add ice cubes.
3. Pour bourbon over and stir.
