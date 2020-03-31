*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
During these times of social distancing and school learning moving into homes, birthdays can sometimes be a second thought.
But not for Elizabeth Eisenschenk, of Coon Rapids, who just celebrated her sixth birthday March 29. Her classmate, Bella Stomberg, from Sand Creek Elementary School wanted to make her friend’s birthday something special.
“I was sad because Libby wasn’t going to get a birthday crown at school,” Bella said. “Or a birthday snap bracelet or a birthday bookmark from Mrs. O’Mara.”
With the help of Bella’s parents and grandparents, Elizabeth’s driveway was adorned with chalk pictures and birthday messages. The parents of Elizabeth’s classmates were invited to drive by her house, as was the Coon Rapids Fire Department. Elizabeth’s dad, Joe, is a Coon Rapids Firefighter.
There were even signs that said “Honk 4,” “Libby’s,” “B-day!”
Bella was able to decorate the driveway before being noticed. After a knock on the door, Bella sang Elizabeth “Happy Birthday.” Once outside, Elizabeth was greeted by honks and birthday wishes from some of her classmates, her teacher at Sand Creek Carrie O’Mara, and the Coon Rapids Fire Department. O’Mara even dropped off a birthday crown, snap bracelet and bookmark.
Earlier that morning, Elizabeth was greeted by other visitors stopping by, staying 6 feet away, and wishing her a happy birthday.
