The 2021 Anoka Classic Car Show will take place Saturdays this summer beginning June 5 through Sept. 11.
The weekly events are 5 p.m. to dusk in downtown Anoka. Attendees can enter at Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street.
The car show features cars and trucks from 1992 or earlier. Car entries cost $4 a vehicle, but spectators are free.
Food vendors and music will be available as well.
The car show asks attendees who are feeling ill to stay home. Masks are recommended, social distancing is encouraged and attendees should wash their hands often.
Dates are subject to change, so visit anokaclassiccarshow.org before visiting.
