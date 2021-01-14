The city of St. Francis’s 2021 property tax levy is up a quarter million dollars, or 6.27%, over 2020 after the City Council unanimously approved the levy and budget last month.
The city’s total levy is set at $4.23 million.
A house valued at $230,000 that saw an increase in market value of $10,000 over the previous year would see a city tax increase of about $48 a year, for a total city tax of about $1,072.
If a home saw no increase in value, its city taxes would decrease slightly.
The city’s 2021 operating budget is set at $10.38 million, and its total budget, including debt payments and the capital improvements budget, is $12.26 million.
