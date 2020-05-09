The city of Anoka launched its newly redesigned website under the new domain name www.anokaminnesota.com, on May 6, 2020.
The city says the modern and mobile friendly design offers enhanced navigation and functionality with more features, interactive tools, accessibility and readability on all devices. Improvements to the content management system allow for streamlined site maintenance, making it more efficient and manageable for city staff.
A new robust Parks & Recreation section includes a catalog, online reservations, registration and more. Those who used the previous online registration system will need to create a new account.
A new feature is Notify Me — a subscription-based messaging service to receive timely notifications for city alerts, events, newsletters and more via email and text message.
Visitors can also create an account to make navigation simplified each time they return to the site.
“One of the City Council’s goals is to enhance communications,” Communications Manager Pam Bowman said in a statement. “Through the new website, we are now able to offer more ways to send and receive information, and to do so more efficiently and effectively. The website redesign helps achieve the communications goal by offering these advanced tools and features, improved accessibility, and new mobile apps for Android and IOS,”
The site was designed and developed by CivicPlus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.