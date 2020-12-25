Santa Claus and baby Jesus were part of a drive-thru Christmas event hosted by First Lutheran Church of Columbia Heights Dec. 20.
The event, which took place in the church’s parking lot, included three wise men who handed out gold chocolate, frankincense tea and a myrrh candle to families. Santa handed out candy canes and posed for pictures with children. Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus greeted families. Church musicians and singers performed Christmas carols, and church volunteers handed out spaghetti dinners, salad and Christmas cookies.
The event was well-attended not only by children, but also senior parishioners.
The event was drive-thru style to allow for social distancing. Volunteers wore face masks, and masks were encouraged for guests, especially if they left their vehicle for pictures.
For more information about First Lutheran Church of Columbia Heights, visit flcch.org.
