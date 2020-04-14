*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
The Association of Minnesota Chinese Physicians donated 2,000 N95 masks to Mercy Hospital April 8.
Representatives of the AMCP gathered outside the hospital’s Unity Campus in Fridley to move boxes of medical supplies and speak with journalists.
“On behalf of all health care workers we are incredibly grateful to receive this donation and to know the community is behind us in this fight,” Mercy’s Patient Care Manager Sarah Holmgren said. “We do what we do because this is what we love to do, and to know the community appreciates that and is worried about us and cares about us and wants us to be safe is very humbling.”
The AMCP has purchased and distributed about 30,000 masks. The organization has also raised about $80,000 so far. Another 30,000 masks are on the way, according to Dr. Lucy Yun Lu, a representative of the AMCP.
The association collected the masks from donors in Minnesota and as far away as China, said Lu, whose hometown is Wuhan, China, the city where the novel coronavirus outbreak was first reported.
“We are so appreciative that we have this tremendous support from our community,” Lu said. “We’re all in this together. It’s humans against virus.”
Thus far the hospital has not encountered shortages. The use of personal protection equipment has been very judicious, limiting it to only when necessary, Holmgren said.
“We have what we need at the moment, but we are preparing to face a fight where we might not have that,” Holmgren said.
“We want you to go home, to be able to hug your kids, hug your husband, your spouse and let life get back to normal,” Lu said to Holmgren.
The association is a nonprofit for Chinese Minnesota physicians dedicated to community service, professional development and collaboration to advance medical science an patient care, according to its website.
