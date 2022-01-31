Chase Bank opened its first location in Anoka County this month in the city of Blaine.
“We’re excited to officially become part of the Blaine community and have this branch serve as a home for existing and future Chase customers in the area,” Brian Glancy, who manages the new branch at 221 County Road 10 NE, said in a statement. “We look forward to start building new relationships, help our customers during life’s most important moments, such as opening their first savings account, buying their first home, planning for retirement, and more.”
Self-service transaction areas are available, including a digital access bar and two ATMs open for 24 hours. The branch also features Chase private client offices, teller services, a night depository and free Wi-Fi.
“Now more than ever, this community needs us and we look forward to helping Blaine clients and businesses achieve their financial goals,” Glancy said in a statement. “Our company has had a presence in Minnesota for a few years and now we are bringing the power of our branches. The response has been very, very strong.”
The bank says it hired locally for personal bankers, associate bankers, private client specialists and advisors, and home lending and business banking specialists.
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chase Bank has more than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
