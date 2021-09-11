A man is charged with methamphetamine possession after police allegedly found more than 58 grams of meth in St. Francis.
Adam David Smith, 33, of St. Paul, faces charges of felony first-degree controlled substance possession and felony methamphetamine crimes involving children.
According to the criminal complaint, a St. Francis police officer witness two girls hop into a Cadillac around 2:58 a.m. Aug. 29. The officer reportedly saw Smith sitting in the driver’s seat.
The girls were later confirmed to be 13 and 14 years old, charges say.
Another officer confirmed Smith had a warrant for his arrest. During a search Smith admitted there was “a little paraphernalia” in his car, according to the charges.
Law enforcement seized 58.3 grams of methamphetamine in the form of two “rocks,” the charges say.
Smith told police he let the girls into his car to use his phone, according to the complaint.
Smith’s bail was set at $50,000 with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 20.
