Two men have been charged with robbing a driver at gunpoint Feb. 12 in the parking lot of a Blaine Burger King.
Big Lake resident Charles Michael Deng, 19, and Minneapolis resident Raequan Armani Harris-Smith, 20, each face a felony count of first-degree aggravated robbery.
According to the criminal complaint, at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 12 Blaine police officers were called to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of Burger King at 12309 Central Ave. NE.
The victim told officers that the driver of a vehicle, later identified as Deng, parked right next to the victim, got out of his vehicle and sat in the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
The second man, who was later identified as Harris-Smith, then entered the vehicle and sat in the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, the charges say.
While Harris-Smith was entering the vehicle, Deng allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s face. Harris-Smith began choking the victim and reached into the victim’s pocket for his wallet, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that Harris-Smith and Deng stole $500 to $600 and his cellphone.
As his attackers were leaving, the victim saw the license plate of the vehicle, which he gave to police.
Officers later located the vehicle and stopped it. It was being driven by Deng, and Harris-Smith was in the front passenger seat, according to the criminal complaint.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found $890 and a handgun with one bullet in the chamber and five bullets in the magazine, the charges say.
During a post-Miranda statement, Harris-Smith said he and Deng were at Burger King. Harris-Smith initially claimed he stayed in the car the whole time and didn’t know what had happened, but later said both he and Deng entered someone else’s vehicle and there was “some commotion” inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Harris-Smith claimed he began to strangle the victim because he thought Deng was being robbed, the charges say. Harris-Smith also told investigators that when the men were getting pulled over, he put some weed and a handgun under his seat.
Harris-Smith is currently at the Anoka County Jail as of Feb. 24. His bail is set at $50,000 with conditions and $75,000 without conditions. Harris-Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, March 9.
Deng posted bail and is no longer being held in the Anoka County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000 with no conditions and $50,000 with conditions. Deng’s next appearance is scheduled for Monday, March 9.
If convicted, both Harris-Smith and Deng face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $35,000.
