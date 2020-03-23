Sixteen-year-old Anthony “Tony” J. Janisch died Friday, March 20, after being hit by a vehicle in Blaine, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
A 28-year-old Blaine man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance was arrested and charged in the incident.
On March 23 Daniel Aaron Rodman was charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Both hold a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.
The Blaine Police Department, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, Allina Emergency Medical Services and the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a personal injury motor vehicle crash at 6:36 p.m. on the 1200 block of 129th Avenue in Blaine March 20.
Upon arrival, first responders saw Janisch lying on the roadway with extensive injuries. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Janisch was later pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation, Janisch and two friends were traveling eastbound on 129th Avenue when a westbound Saab passenger vehicle, driven by Rodman, struck Janisch head on. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction.
Witnesses reported seeing the teens traveling east on 129th Avenue in the roadway, but they were reportedly far enough to the side of the road to avoid impeding traffic, and enough so any oncoming traffic would have the opportunity to see the teens to avoid a collision.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rodman told officers he had finished work, had one beer at a friend’s home nearby and was driving westbound on 129th Avenue when he struck Janisch.
A preliminary breath test indicated Rodman’s blood alcohol content was .011. Rodman also reported he was taking a number of prescription medications, and a drug recognition expert said many could cause impairment when combined with alcohol or marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.
Three different officers who spoke with Rodman reported they could smell marijuana emanating from him, but Rodman denied using marijuana, the charges say.
During the drug recognition expert’s examination of Rodman, the expert noted several psychophysical indicators of impairment, including poor balance and inability to perform basic movement tests. Rodman also had indicators of impairment including eyelid tremors, elevated blood pressure and pulse, and large, dilated pupils, according to the complaint.
The drug recognition expert ultimately concluded Rodman was unable to safely operate a vehicle due to being under the influence of marijuana and/or prescription drugs and alcohol.
A sample of Rodman’s blood was taken and is undergoing toxicology testing.
Rodman’s next hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 20.
The crash remains under investigation by the Blaine Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Janisch family at tinyurl.com/uqb28xh. As of Monday, March 23, the fundraiser had raised $54,003.
