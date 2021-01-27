The truck driver involved in a fatal crash at the intersection of Viking Boulevard and Highway 65 last July has been charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide (gross negligence).
According to the charges, Stephen Edward Notsch, a 65-year-old from Big Lake, admitted to making an illegal turn that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
Just after 11 a.m. July 22, 2020, law enforcement was dispatched to a fatal crash near the intersection of Highway 65 and Viking Boulevard in East Bethel, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival an Anoka County Deputy determined a motorcycle driver involved in the crash was dead.
Witnesses reported the motorcycle was southbound on Highway 65 and had a green light. The commercial truck driven by Notsch was allegedly turning from eastbound Viking Boulevard to southbound Highway 65 and had a red light. The intersection has a posted sign prohibiting right turns on red lights.
Notsch reportedly turned from the south-most lane to the inside lane of the southbound road, immediately resulting in the crash.
A crash reconstruction did not find that any weather or environmental factors contributed to the crash.
Notsch admitted he knew he was not allowed to turn but did so because he did not see any traffic, the charges say.
Notsch is scheduled for a first appearance in court April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.