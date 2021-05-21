The state dismissed property damage and burglary charges against a woman on account of new compelling evidence, according to court records.
Jordan Nunez, 24, of Luck, Wisconsin, was charged in November with first-degree criminal damage to property and possession of burglary or theft tools alongside 35-year-old Robert Huber, of Lakeville. Nunez’ charges were dismissed May 10.
Huber had an omnibus hearing scheduled for May 19.
On Nov. 14, 2020, around 1:15 a.m. police were called to a construction site in Blaine regarding a theft. Two witnesses reported seeing two men and a woman run from a trailer to a nearby car.
The car got stuck on a curb, so officers were able to detain Nunez. The two men ran off. Officers allegedly found $1,200 in damage to two trailers done with bolt cutters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.