A 42-year-old man is accused of murdering a 62-year-old in Coon Rapids last week and fleeing to Nevada, where he was arrested.
John Joseph Hare, of Coon Rapids, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of David Charles Nelson, of Coon Rapids, who was found dead in his home Feb. 23.
“These violent and tragic situations force us to pause and reflect on the delicate nature of life as we mourn for the loss for this family,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement.
According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to the 10100 block of Wintergreen Street Northwest in Coon Rapids around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 on report of a suspicious death.
Law enforcement spoke to Nelson’s family members, who said they came to his house to check on him after they hadn’t heard from him. Nelson’s family told police that upon arrival, they saw Nelson on the ground surrounded by blood.
Police noticed head trauma, a slashed throat and lacerations on Nelson’s body and found a hammer nearby and blood spatter around the home, charges say.
The Medical Examiner’s Office reported Nelson had been dead at least 24 hours, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement found two cellphones in the home, one of which allegedly belonged to Hare.
On Hare’s phone, police allegedly saw a text message from a woman that seemed to reference Nelson’s death.
Police spoke to the mother of Hare’s child, who told police she picked Hare up in the area around 2 p.m. Feb. 21. She said he was distraught and seemed to be talking about a death, charges say.
Police executed a search warrant on Hare’s residence, where they allegedly found clothes that had been recently washed and smelled like bleach. Detectives also noticed drops of blood in the snow outside the residence and blood on a light switch by the door, according to the complaint.
The woman who allegedly texted Hare about Nelson’s death told police Hare reached out to her around 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.
She told police that when she arrived at Nelson’s residence, Nelson was surrounded by blood but was still alive. She reported seeing Hare near Nelson, with blood on his arms, face, chest and hands, charges say.
Hare allegedly told the woman Nelson had tried to die by suicide, but Nelson allegedly said, “No I didn’t, you kicked my ass,” according to the complaint.
The woman told police she got Nelson some water and then left the residence out of fear of what Hare might do to her.
Investigators used another cellphone to track Hare in Nevada, where he was apprehended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.