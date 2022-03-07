A Blaine City Council member faces charges for allegedly threatening a police officer’s job last November.
Richard Aluma Paul, 52, of Blaine, was charged Jan. 4 with misconduct of a public officer and violating a code of ethics - standard of conduct. Both charges are misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, Blaine police made contact with Paul’s son Nov. 3 at 9:52 p.m. because he didn’t have a light or reflective gear on his bike, making it hard to see him at night.
Paul’s son had an outstanding warrant, so officers informed him he was under arrest, charges say.
The son asked to call Paul to see if he could pick up the bike so it wouldn’t be impounded. Then Paul’s son informed officers that Paul wanted to speak with them, according to the complaint.
Paul reportedly told a police officer to drop his son off at his home, so the officer explained there was a warrant issued for his son’s arrest.
Paul still asked for the officer to bring his son home, and when the officer said he couldn’t, Paul started threatening the officer, charges say.
“Don’t force me to do the other thing,” Paul allegedly told the officer.
When the officer asked Paul if he was going to come pick up his son’s bike, Paul responded, “I’m going to call the chief and you gonna be out of work,” before hanging up on the officer, according to the complaint.
As officers were loading Paul’s son’s bike into the police car, Paul arrived at the scene and told officers again to release his son into his custody, according to the complaint.
The officers again told Paul they couldn’t do that, and Paul allegedly responded, “You’re out of work.”
One of the officers reportedly told Paul he could come to the jail and potentially bail his son out, and Paul allegedly replied, “If I go tonight, you’re both going to go to jail.” Paul did not elaborate, according to the complaint.
Paul once again insisted they release his son into his custody, and said, “It’s gonna be easy or it’s not gonna be easy,” charges say.
The officers said they’d help load the bike into Paul’s vehicle, but he declined and left, according to the complaint.
Paul remains on the Blaine City Council.
Paul’s initial court appearance is scheduled for May 11.
If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to one year imprisonment and a $3,000 fine on the misconduct charge and up to 90 days imprisonment and a $1,000 fine on the code of ethics violation.
