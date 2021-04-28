An alleged high-level drug dealer from Andover faces multiple felony charges after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found a storage locker in Ramsey with more than 2 pounds of fentanyl and 4 pounds of methamphetamine last week.
The man renting the locker was allegedly 35-year-old Daniel Rolfer, of Andover. He is charged with aggravated first-degree controlled substance crime, first-degree possession of meth and first-degree possession of other narcotics.
According to the criminal complaint, the BCA investigated Rolfer for suspected drug activities on April 22 after a tip from a confidential informant.
The informant told law enforcement Rolfer received drugs from California and was keeping them in a storage unit in Ramsey. A staff member at the storage center confirmed Rolfer and a woman associated with him rented the unit April 21 and moved items into the unit later the same day, according to the complaint. An agent from the BCA confirmed this via surveillance video.
A K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the unit, and law enforcement executed a search warrant on the storage locker.
BCA agents allegedly found the following in the locker:
• 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of fentanyl.
• 4 pounds of meth.
• 2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms.
• Money counter, digital scales and drug packaging.
• About $140,000 cash.
In a statement to law enforcement, Rolfer admitted all the items belonged to him and that he is a meth addict, according to the complaint.
Rolfer allegedly said he had 3 kilograms of fentanyl but sold 2 kilograms before the search warrant was executed.
According to the state BCA, selling 2 kilograms of fentanyl and possessing an additional kilogram would imply Rolfer likely held a high position in the drug distribution hierarchy.
Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, and is sold for its heroin-like effect, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rolfer was arrested April 22 and released April 24. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison on the aggravated controlled substance charge, up to 40 years on the meth possession charge and up to 30 years on the other possession charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.
