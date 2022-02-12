Chandler Industries Inc. has announced it will be consolidate its Bethel and Minneapolis divisions into a new 100,000-square-foot building in Blaine.
Chandler, which is involved in the manufacture of precision machined components, fabricated sheet metal components and complex assemblies, says the consolidation of the Minneapolis and Bethel divisions will operate as Chandler’s Blaine Division. The new site will be at 8650 West 35W Service Drive, Blaine, and is scheduled to be completed late 2022. The new Blaine Division is expected to employ approximately 140 full-time employees and will serve as the company’s headquarters.
“This new facility presents an exciting opportunity to combine the best of our manufacturing technology, technical staff, and operational teams into a single state-of-the-art facility allowing us to offer our customers exceptional manufacturing capabilities,” Tom Ryan, CEO of Chandler Industries, said in a statement. “It’s very exciting to be joining the Blaine community and to be building our facility from the ground-up, allowing us the opportunity to create a wonderful working environment and a true world class manufacturing operation.”
Chandler, a portfolio company of Arch Equity Partners, is currently headquartered in Minneapolis, with divisions in Montevideo, Bethel, Long Prairie and Lindstrom, as well as Chihuahua, Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.