February is really a great time of the year. In just a few more page flips of the calendar, spring will be here. The sun is out more often and the days are getting longer.
Plus, it’s the month of Valentine’s Day. Who doesn’t love the holiday where we celebrate our nearest and dearest? It brings back memories of handing out Valentines to classmates in school, each card carefully selected and labeled before being placed in a homemade, construction paper-covered cereal box. (Do kids still do that, or do they just send heart emojis from their phones? Not sure I want to know.)
For the next few weeks, adults and kids alike can go into a store and enjoy aisles full of heart-shaped boxes of candy, flowers and stuffed bears. You may notice I said store. Not online. Because while one certainly could go online to peruse many of the same products, there’s nothing like shopping local.
At the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, we take pride in finding ways to help strengthen our business community. This can be done through economic and workforce development initiatives, advocacy efforts, etc. But it can also be done by showcasing existing businesses, which provide local consumers a plethora of products and services.
These area businesses are often run by your neighbors or friends. They are local members of the community who have families, who hire your other neighbors and friends, who support youth organizations, etc. And, what makes these businesses very special is that they are part of their local chamber of commerce, which shows a deeper commitment to their community. It means they plan to stick around. That they know the importance of being local and supporting local. So, we urge you to consider supporting these businesses, which keep your dollars here as well. Just visit our website at metronorthchamber.org/directory for a complete list.
OK, soapbox aside, need some ideas for the upcoming holiday? Choose from a variety of restaurants, florists, spa services and specialty shops. There are lots of entertainment options in the north metro, from amusement-themed places to indoor golf or curling to the theatre. Think outside of the (cereal) box, too. What about a gift certificate for a professional home cleaning (just in case my family is reading this …)? Or contact a local travel agent for ideas on a spring get-away.
Of course, who doesn’t like saving some money? We have a “hot deals” section on our website, which provides coupons and specials from local businesses. Visit it frequently, as they change up often.
Shopping local … it will warm the hearts of many!
Lori Higgins is the president of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.