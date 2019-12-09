On Nov. 19 the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to host Gov. Tim Walz at a special luncheon event. About 250 business and community leaders packed the National Sports Center in Blaine to hear his thoughts on transportation, energy, workforce and economic development issues. After his comments and a short Q&A session, the governor was awarded a standing ovation.
To be clear, the standing ovation was not because everyone in the room agreed with the governor’s positions. There were people representing a wide range of political persuasions, ideals and viewpoints. But what everyone seemed to agree upon was that this governor, Mr. Walz, was willing to have an open and honest dialogue. Transparent, I believe, was the word he used, along with the word inclusive. When the highest-ranking public official comes into your community and offers to communicate and innovate together to solve our shared concerns, it’s a sign of hope. It’s a sign that, just maybe, we can work together in this coming legislative session to find mutually agreeable solutions. Of course, it certainly helps when you are an amazing public speaker, a true strength of this governor.
Accolades aside, it was a promising indicator that there’s a strong interest amongst all of us for collaboration on our shared ideals. At the end of the day, we all want similar qualities of life. We want our children to be well educated, to live in safe communities, to have affordable health care, and we want to enjoy a strong economy and meaningful careers (which ensure we have all the aforementioned!).
How we obtain these objectives, of course, is where the dilemmas occur. Issues aren’t issues if they aren’t complicated, and I don’t mean to oversimplify them. Hard conversations need to happen, priorities need to be made. There are only so many tax dollars to be spent. Way more hard work and dialogue than can be accomplished in a one-hour lunch program. But having hundreds of people in one room, representing a multitude of industry sectors and backgrounds, listening and talking to each other, was a great sign that just maybe we can figure some of it out.
At the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, we are proud of our efforts to build relationships and strategic partnerships. We regularly work with elected officials on both sides of the aisle. We know that we accomplish more when we work together. We have achieved many things as part of our mission to ‘strengthen business and stimulate economic prosperity’ because of our propensity to work collaboratively. For example, recently we facilitated a major economic development initiative, bringing together all 21 municipalities in a shared vision to ensure that the north metro is a great place to locate and grow one’s business. We are also working with a multitude of area nonprofits in a ‘Breaking Bread Coalition’ to better communicate and collaborate. And we are partnering with a variety of local schools to establish innovative workforce initiatives with our emerging talent. Business leaders, community leaders, nonprofit leaders: we can all agree that together, we’re better. Together, we’re stronger. We’re Minnesotans, after all! Here’s to a productive 2020 legislative session.
Lori Higgins is president of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce.
