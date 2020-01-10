The New Year is here, and it’s time to think about resolutions for 2020. We all probably have a few personal ones like lose some weight, exercise more or spend more time with those special to us. How about some resolutions for your business? Below is a checklist of some things that will help your business in the new year, compliments of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce.
1. If not already a member, join the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce. Hey, dues are a business tax write off for starters but more importantly a wise business decision. The chamber is owned by the membership it serves, and its sole mission is to help make member businesses better.
2. As a member, take advantage of the benefits of your membership. Look, I know your time is tight because running a business means you’re very busy. The job of the Anoka Area Chamber is to give you the opportunities to promote your business; your job is to take advantage of them.
3. Network more. This is where the chamber can really help you. Whether it be morning, lunch or after hours, the Anoka Area Chamber has networking options for you. Check our website for more details.
4. Use the chamber to market your business. The chamber has numerous benefits designed to tell both the public and other businesses about the products and services you have to offer. Some of those include: Free write ups in the “Member News” column of the monthly newsletter featuring your business. Your business on an upcoming Chamber Report TV Show with a five-minute profile on your business. Your business listed on the chamber website and in the yellow page section of our Official Magazine of the Anoka Area Chamber, which comes out each fall. Use the chamber’s Email Blast List to connect with other area member businesses about the products and services you provide.
5. Lastly, just take the next step when it comes to the chamber. That next step is to do one thing with the chamber. It won’t take a ton of your time but the benefit that could be coming your way is worth it.
The Board of Directors and staff of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce wish you the best in 2020. Here’s hoping your business continues to grow in the new year.
In the meantime, I’ll work on the “losing some weight and exercise more” part on the personal side and be here to help your business on the chamber side!
Peter Turok is president of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce.
