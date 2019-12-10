It’s December, the final month of the year. For many members of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, this month and this final quarter of the year are critical times for the bottom line. It can be a make-or-break time for businesses.
It makes sense, because December is always a big month due to people buying gifts for the holidays. As great as the fourth quarter is, the first quarter is bad, so many need a great December to cover them through a quiet first quarter when the holidays are over and people hunker down to survive winter.
According to the Small Business Association, 30% of new businesses fail during the first two years of being open, 50% during the first five years and 66% during the first 10 years of operation. I’m not stating those numbers to be a Scrooge, just stating the facts that are out there. That’s why December is so critical to small businesses in our region.
This is where you come in. You can help these businesses by shopping locally. I know times are ever changing, and sometimes it might be easier to go to other options instead of actually walking into a business. But think about the impact you will have by making those purchases locally. In so many cases, that small business owner lives in our community. They are raising their family in our community. They are hiring people from our community. Doing your business with a local business has a big impact not only on their bottom line but on our communities, because the money stays here.
Look, I realize that this month is crazy and there never seems to be enough time to get done what you need to get done. But you taking that extra bit of time to stop into our local businesses and make a purchase or two can make all the difference to them and our communities.
Peter Turok is president of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce.
