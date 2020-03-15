This year’s Columbia Heights Public Schools Performing Arts Night’s theme is “Cantar, Actuar, Tocar: Honrando musica y teatro escrito y compuesto de Latino Americanos” or “Sing, Act, Play: Honoring music and theater written and composed by Latin Americans.” The event, sponsored by the Columbia Heights Music Boosters, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 3.
“We are excited to present this production by our middle and high school performing arts departments in an effort to promote diversity and inclusion in the Columbia Heights community,” elementary band teacher Ben Hanson said in a press release. “This night will be an opportunity to learn more about the contributions of performing artists of Latin American heritage.”
The event will include dinner, the Sister City student art show, student performances and more.
Cost to attend the dinner is $5 per person or $15 maximum per family. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Donations will be collected for the student performances. For financial assistance, contact the Columbia Heights Music Boosters at lorienmueller@hotmail.com.
Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Sister City student art show will be open 5:30-7 p.m., and student performances will begin at 7 p.m. The Sister City arts contest winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
For complete details about the event, visit www.colheights.k12.mn.us/2020PAN. All proceeds support district performing arts education.
