Lyric Arts Company of Anoka has announced the cast for its upcoming production of “The 39 Steps,” slated to perform on the Main Street Stage Sept. 24 to Oct. 14.
A hilarious, noir-inspired mystery is under the direction of Scott Ford, a familiar face and resident director at Lyric Arts. Ford started directing at Lyric Arts in 2008 and took on the role of resident director in 2012. After directing shows like “Bright Star,” “God of Carnage, “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” “Wait Until Dark,” “Anything Goes,” “The Glass Menagerie,” “Boeing Boeing,” “Noises Off,” “Hairspray,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Footloose,” “Doubt” and more for Lyric Arts, Ford is excited to be returning once again.
The cast features four talented and extremely transformable cast members who throughout the course of the show play over 150 different characters. Lyric Arts alumnus Kyler Chase has been cast as main character Richard Hannay, a dashing Londoner who is unexpectedly thrown into the world of high-stakes espionage. Newcomer Zoe Hartigan takes on the role of leading lady opposite Chase, playing Annabella Schmidt, a seductive German spy; Pamela, the spunky and independent British heroine; and Margaret, a shy, sheltered Scottish housewife. Lyric Arts alumni Brendan Veerman and Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan take on the demanding and impressive roles of Clown 1 and Clown 2, playing the rest of the characters throughout the play, including heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object.
“The 39 Steps” is a fine and hilarious cocktail of a Hitchcock masterpiece, mixed with a juicy spy novel and a dash of over-the-top ridiculousness.
Richard Hannay (Chase) intends to simply take in a show at the London Palladium. But, after shots are fired, he finds himself with a frightened and strongly-accented woman (Hartigan) in his arms who claims she is a spy being chased by assassins. When she is found murdered in his flat the next morning, Richard is thrown into a world of deadly espionage with a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” hot on his trail.
The play is adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock classic by the same name. Hitchcock adapted the story from Scottish author John Buchan’s novel “The 39 Steps,” the first of five novels to feature the adventurous yet stiff-lipped hero Richard Hannay. “The 39 Steps” will be the first production in the Lyric Arts 2021–2022 season, which also includes “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Mousetrap,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Little Women” and the regional premiere of “Something Rotten.”
Single tickets for “The 39 Steps” and the rest of the 2021–22 season will go on sale to the public in August. Season tickets, featuring seven-show and six-show subscription packages and five-show flex passes will be available to purchase starting on July 19. More information at lyricarts.org.
